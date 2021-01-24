Woman pleads guilty to entering into residence to assault people

A woman pleaded guilty to a felony charge late last week after police said she entered into a Killeen residence to assault the people inside.
Jennifer Antoinette Proctor, 19, entered a plea of guilty Friday afternoon on two counts of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault, a second-degree felony.
A sentencing hearing will be held on March 8 after a pre-sentence investigation report is completed. A plea bargain was reached in the case that calls for five years of deferred adjudication probation, but judges do not have to follow plea arrangements.
Proctor was indicted on Aug. 12, 2020.
On June 22, 2020, KPD officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5200 block of Causeway Court. Officers spoke with several adults on scene who reported that Proctor entered the residence without permission and struck three of them, injuring at least one, according to the arrest affidavit. Police said she also pulled down a set of blinds and broke the glass in the front door.
