Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some locally heavy early will become more isolated after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.