Killeen police recently arrested a woman who had a warrant after a search of her residence in January turned up what police said were pills and a green leafy substance.
Police obtained and executed a search warrant on Jan. 31 for the residence in the 5700 block of Hercules Avenue in Killeen. One of the people on the lease was Sanaiyah Danielle Hardiman, 19.
Along with money, police said they saw multi-colored pills in a kitchen drawer and a green leafy substance under the kitchen sink, according to an arrest affidavit.
The pills tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and weighed 45.5 grams, police said in the affidavit.
The green leafy substance weighed nearly 3 pounds and tested positive for the presence of THC, the active ingredient found in cannabis, police said.
An officer interviewed Hardiman after issuing her Miranda rights. She denied knowledge of the sale or storage of illegal drugs but later told the officer she received money to provide the use of the residence to traffic drugs, the affidavit said.
Killeen police received a search warrant after another agency was at the residence the night before, Jan. 30.
That night, around 5 p.m., agents of the United States Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force were surveilling the residence for a wanted male federal fugitive, according to the affidavit.
The agents detained the man, and other individuals, in the driveway around 9:45 p.m. They noticed movement in the front window of the house while identifying the individuals.
One of the detainees said there was a woman still in the house.
When the agents got to the door, they said they smelled marijuana that became stronger after the woman, whom they identified as Hardiman, opened the door.
The agents saw marijuana in plain view in the living room and kitchen, but after being denied consent to search by Hardiman, the agents told the Killeen Police Department that a warrant would be necessary, police said in the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Hardiman Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams. Cooke set the bond at $50,000.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Hardiman was not listed on the Bell County Jail roster.
