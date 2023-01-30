A Killeen man was charged with aggravated kidnapping after he allegedly forced a woman into his truck at the Killeen Police Department on Thursday.
“The victim reported that she had left work ... in Killeen and that the suspect, Jaime Ruben (Ochoa), was there,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “She told the sergeant that the suspect cut his wrists and smeared blood on her vehicle. The victim (said) that she jumped in her car and drove to the Killeen Police Station.”
Ochoa, 41, followed her to the Killeen Police Department parking lot.
“The suspect grabbed her out of the vehicle, beat her and dragged her into his truck,” according to the affidavit. “The suspect then drove to his house and had her hostage there until some security guards ... showed up. The suspect was supposed to go to work as a security guard, and he told his co-workers that he was going to kill himself.”
That’s when they went to Ochoa’s house.
“The victim (said) that the suspect had her pinned in his house and she only got free once she begged the security guards to help her. The victim described the knife the suspect displayed as akin to one the ‘Punisher’ character uses, and that it was black and white and had a blade that popped up from the top of it.”
According to the affidavit, surveillance footage at KPD confirmed the victim’s statements.
“The video shows the suspect pulling the victim toward his vehicle by her hair and then by her arm. She tries to hold herself (at) the doorframe of his truck and the suspect picks up the victim’s feet and places her in the vehicle. As the suspect’s truck is pulling out, the suspect is visible pulling the victim down her by hair.”
At Ochoa’s house, he “began pulling up the victim’s shirt ... exposing (her),” according to the affidavit. “The victim told the suspect that she did not want to have sex with him and that if he had sex with her, it would be rape. The suspect replied, ‘I don’t care.’”
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $500,000. He was listed on Monday in the Bell County Jail.
In a separate case, Jermaine Ronnell Kendrick, 36, was charged with evading arrest with a vehicle after allegedly hitting a motorcycle on Sunday.
A Harker Heights police officer was in the 500 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard when he heard “a loud crash” at the intersection of Roy Reynolds Drive and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
The officer saw “a red four-door sedan had just (hit) a motorcycle at the intersection and continued west on Veterans Memorial Boulevard,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Kendrick’s arrest. The officer “ran to his distinctively marked Harker Heights police patrol vehicle and immediately activated his vehicle’s overhead emergency lights and siren.”
According to the affidavit, the officer accelerated to more than 110 mph “but he was not able to catch the red sedan.”
“While at the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and MLK approximately (10) minutes later, (the officer) saw the red sedan and got behind it.”
The car was damaged, the officer said, and a traffic stop was conducted.
“While asking the suspect for identification, (he) asked why the officer had pulled him over,” according to the affidavit. The officer said, ‘Why do you think we pulled you over?’ The suspect replied, ‘I don’t know, man. That dude stopped right in front of me. I could not help myself.’”
Bond was set at $20,000. Kendrick was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Monday.
