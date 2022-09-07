An umbrella-wielding woman was arrested on suspicion of robbing a Dollar General in Killeen for cigarettes on Saturday.
Brittany Hall, 38, allegedly attempted to purchase several items, including Suave body wash, when her card was declined, court records said Wednesday.
However, when her card was declined her arrest affidavit claims she began “throwing numerous items around the store” before striking the store clerk in the face and head with an umbrella.
Once the clerk was subdued, Hall allegedly picked up numerous packs of Newport cigarettes and left without paying. Hall was located nearby by Killeen Police Department officers and arrested. The affidavit claims that Hall spat on her arresting officer while threatening to harm his children “numerous times.”
Hall is officially charged with robbery and harassment of a public servant. She was arraigned Tuesday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson and was listed in the Bell County Jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $160,000 in bail bonds.
Dog stabbing
In an unrelated arrest, a Killeen resident was detained Monday on suspicion of breaking into a woman’s home and stabbing and killing her dog.
Court records assert that Tory Hooker, 43, broke into a Killeen woman’s home via the back door and stabbed the dog. According to the arrest affidavit, officers arriving on the scene were unable to save the dog.
The affidavit claims that Hooker had approached the home previously that day, having knocked on the front door. Surveillance footage of the home shows Hooker knocking on the door and threatening to kill the dog when it barked, the affidavit said.
Another call to emergency services was made the same night Hooker allegedly stabbed the dog and entered the woman’s home regarding an individual at another residence. The reporting officer reportedly made contact with Hooker, who admitted that he entered the woman’s home by “kicking in the back door” because he was “looking for people” that he believed were in the backyard. Hooker claimed that he stabbed the dog because it “came at him,” the affidavit said.
Hooker is officially charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals and burglary of a home with the intent to commit another felony.
He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson. As of Wednesday, Hooker is being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of $80,000 in bail bonds.
