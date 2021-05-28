A woman who used a handgun to threaten a man in Killeen last year was sentenced this week to a term of deferred adjudication probation on the felony charge.
On April 12, Stacey Lynn Klingensmith pleaded guilty to a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, and on Monday afternoon a sentencing hearing was held on the case in the 426th Judicial District Court.
Judge Steve Duskie followed a plea agreement in the case and sentenced Klingensmith to five years of deferred adjudication probation.
On Oct. 8, 2020, police were dispatched to a Killeen residence regarding a disturbance. There, they met a man who said that Klingensmith had pointed a firearm at him, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police said that Klingensmith admitted that she pointed a firearm at the man and pulled back the hammer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.