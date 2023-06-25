A woman was sentenced to a term of probation this week after she admitted to stabbing a man in the head during an incident in Killeen last year.
Jordane Shaye Pryor, 26, was indicted on Nov. 16, 2022, on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Court records show that she pleaded guilty in Judge Wade Faulkner’s courtroom on March 6.
On Wednesday, Judge John Gauntt sentenced Pryor to a term of six years of deferred adjudication probation, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.
On July 2, 2022, at around 5:13 a.m., Killeen police were dispatched to a residence in the 2600 block of Bermuda Drive to investigate a report of a stabbing.
“Upon arrival, they observed a (man) in the parking lot in front of the residence bleeding heavily from the head,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The man told police that Pryor was upset because he did not immediately hear her banging on the door to get into their residence because he had fallen asleep.
“He woke up, heard the banging and got up and let her in,” police said. “...Once inside, she ranted about almost being ‘jumped’ by females and became enraged when he nodded off while she was telling him her story. She then started to break items in the house, then cornered him in the kitchen with a large knife and tried to stab him multiple times but he was able to prevent (the attack).”
The man attempted to escape the home, but was unable to unlock the front door before she stabbed him in the head, according to the affidavit.
“He reports that he thought she was trying to kill him,” police said.
Officers located Pryor in a small bathroom inside the residence.
“On the bathroom counter (officers) located a black bag (that) contained a handgun and a kitchen knife with blood on the blade,” according to the affidavit.
MISSISSIPPI MAN SENTENCED TO TIME IN TEXAS PRISON
In an unrelated case that was decided in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday, a Mississippi man was sentenced to a prison term for assaulting a jailer in Killeen.
Thomas Nemiah Taylor, 47, of Columbus, Miss., was indicted on March 31, 2021, on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. On Tuesday, he pleaded guilty and then was sentenced by Judge Gauntt to five years in prison.
On March 5, 2021, Taylor was being booked into the Killeen City Jail “when he became combative,” according to an arrest affidavit. “Jailers...escorted the suspect to a cell. Once at the cell, (Taylor) began to actively fight jailers. (He) punched (a jailer) in the face with a closed fist. (The jailer) reported feeling pain and having swelling at the location where (Taylor) punched him.”
Taylor also is facing charges out of the State of Georgia on allegations of obstruction of EMS personnel, battery, public indecency and criminal trespass. He was being held without bond as a “fugitive” from that state, according to Bell County Jail records.
