Killeen police are asking the public’s help to identify multiple shooters after a woman was injured in the crossfire in the Killeen Mall parking lot.
Officers with the Killeen Police Department responded to the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive about 12:38 a.m. Sunday in Killeen in reference to a shooting.
The callers told KPD that a female had been shot. When officers arrived, they located woman who had suffered a gunshot wound by unknown people, according to a post on the KPD Facebook page Thursday. It was reported the woman arrived at the Killeen Mall and parked. A red Chevrolet car parked near the woman, and a male exited the vehicle. A second vehicle, a gray, four-door hatchback, parked several spots away on the other side of the woman’s vehicle and two males exited. The two males from the second vehicle started to shoot at the male from the red vehicle, according to the Facebook post. The female was caught in the crossfire. Both the gray vehicle and the red vehicle fled the scene. The woman was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives with the Violent Crimes Unit were able to obtain surveillance video.
The people of interest or suspects are described as follows:
White male, black “North Face” hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, possibly with a small mustache
Black male, short haircut, black hooded sweatshirt, faded blue jeans, and white shoes
Black male, shoulder length braided style hair, red hooded sweatshirt with “Supreme” in white lettering on the front, black pants, and black shoes with red soles
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this shooting, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
