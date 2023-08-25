Truck shot

Bullet holes can be seen in Lacresha Murray's truck. Murray was shot by off-duty Copperas Cove police officer Eric Stoneburner, officials said.

 Thaddeus Imerman

A woman who was shot multiple times by an off-duty Copperas Cove police officer during an alleged road rage incident more than two years ago has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit. However, her lawsuit is on hold pending the ex-officer’s upcoming jury trial.

Eric Stoneburner

Eric Stoneburner

Eric Anthony Stoneburner, 47, of Temple was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was arrested following an alleged incident on May 23, 2021, that left Lacresha Murray injured. Murray was a Cove resident at the time but now lives in Austin.

Murray.psd

Lacresha Murray sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds after being shot by an off-duty Copperas Cove police officer in 2021.
Cove Shooting 1.jpg

Bullet holes can be seen in Lacresha Murray's truck.
(2) comments

Hacksaw

Stoneburner is a punk who let his ego take over. He's got no business carrying a gun or even having access to one. If it wasn't for the fact he was a police officer at the time of the shooting he'd already be in prison.

No amount of lawyerly BS can justify him shooting at an unarmed woman who was fleeing from him by trying to get back into her vehicle and drive away.

The spoken word is not grounds to justify deadly force. Everybody who has ever taken a concealed handgun course is well aware of that. If they're not teaching that to police officers then we'd all better be on the lookout!

THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME
THUGNIFICENT KILLED ME

This is something to watch.

