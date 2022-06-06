Two Killeen women were sentenced in separate Bell County courts last week to terms of deferred probation on unrelated felony assault charges.
On Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court, Maaseyah Yecamyah-Shelom Hawkins was sentenced to a term of 10 years of deferred adjudication probation on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Thursday.
Hawkins, 19, was indicted on Dec. 15, 2021, after police said she used a knife to threaten a man during a domestic incident. She pleaded guilty on March 24, according to court records.
Also on Thursday, Heather Kinnamon, 42, was sentenced to 7 years of deferred adjudication probation on a third-degree felony charge of assault of a public servant. As part of the terms of her probation, she will have to write a letter of apology to the victim, according to Bell County court records.
She pleaded guilty on April 18. Kinnamon’s case was heard in the 264th Judicial District Court.
Hawkins
Killeen police on Aug. 25, 2021, responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. When police arrived to the residence, they spoke to a man and woman, who later was identified Hawkins.
The man told police that Hawkins got upset after finding their dog in a closet and accused the man of cheating and having someone there. She told him that she wanted him to “get out,” and that he punched a hole in the wall, according to the arrest affidavit.
After that, police said that Hawkins got a knife from the kitchen and followed him to a bathroom.
“She blocked him from leaving, threatened him with the knife, swung the knife at him multiple times, and stated that she would cut him,” according to the affidavit.
Police said the man recorded the incident on his phone, which police said Hawkins tried to take from the man.
Hawkins “fully admitted” to possessing the knife while preventing the male from exiting a bathroom in the residence.
The man told police that he and Hawkins had dated for four years and lived together at the residence, according to the arrest affidavit. Hawkins told police that he did not live at the residence or pay rent.
Kinnamon
On Nov. 3, 2020, Killeen ISD police were dispatched to Rancier Middle School in reference to a parent and student who were physically assaulting an assistant principal there.
Upon arrival, officers met with the victim who said that “she had responded to a classroom where a student had assaulted a student-teacher, threatened to kill other students and injured himself,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Kinnamon, the student’s mother, then arrived at the classroom. (The victim) reported that as the student was exiting the classroom, he punched (the victim) in the shoulder.”
Police said that when the assistant principal attempted to restrain the child, Kinnamon pushed and hit (the victim), causing bodily injury and pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.