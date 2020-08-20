Word choice aids in drug arrest

A choice of words by a suspect contributed to her arrest Tuesday by Killeen Police.
Lisa Cummings, 55, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance-less than 1 gram, following an incident on Aug. 18.
Killeen Police Department officers were on patrol in the area of Harrison and Fourth streets when they noticed a woman walking in the middle of the roadway, according to an arrest affidavit. After making contact, officers asked for permission to search the backpack she was holding and were granted it.
The woman, later identified as Lisa Cummings, then began to reach into a compartment in her backpack, and told one of the officers she had a “stem” in it. The officer knew that “stem” is slang for a smoking pipe for crack cocaine.
The search of the backpack resulted in the finding of such a pipe, along with a small off-white rock like substance, according to the affidavit. Another search yielded a similar substance in Cummings’ sock, police said. A reliable field test of the substance returned a presumptive positive for cocaine.
Cummings bond has been set at $20,000.
