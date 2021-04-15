A Bell County grand jury on Wednesday indicted four Texas men after unrelated alleged police chase incidents earlier this year.
These four men were indicted on third-degree felony charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle: Dontay Shuvell Bryant, 27, of Killeen; Christian Marcell Laureano-Rivera, 40, of Killeen; Nicholas Scott Parker, 24, of Killeen; and Stenson Richie, 36, of Waco.
Parker also was indicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than four grams after a separate arrest in Temple on Dec. 6, 2020.
Parker’s bonds total $67,500, including the two felony charges and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest, search or transport.
Bryant was being held in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday in lieu of bonds totaling $12,000, including several misdemeanor charges.
Neither Laureano-Rivera nor Richie were listed in jail.
Bryant
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper on Jan. 30 was patrolling in the area of State Highway 195 and Chaparral Road, when he saw a Dodge Charger run a red light, according to the arrest affidavit.
The trooper said that after he initiated a traffic stop by turning on his lights, the driver accelerated, driving north on State Highway 195 and using the shoulder to pass other vehicles.
The vehicle exited off the highway, crossed over a median and collided with a pickup truck.
The trooper, on foot, approached the vehicle, but the driver allegedly attempted to drive away. It later came to a stop when a trooper’s vehicle blocked him.
Police identified the driver as Bryant.
Laureano-Rivera
On Jan. 20, a KPD officer attempted to stop a man for speeding in the area of Elms Road, when the man began to evade the officer, according to the arrest affidavit.
The driver, identified as Laureano-Rivera, allegedly told police that he did not pull over because he had marijuana in the car.
Parker
On Feb. 6, a Killeen police officer was patrolling in the city when he observed a motorcycle “pop a wheelie” on the roadway, according to the arrest affidavit. The officer followed the motorcycle to attempt to stop the driver for reckless driving.
“The officer lost sight of the vehicle at a red light but then heard the distinctive sound of the engine revving and located the vehicle in a local fast food parking lot,” according to the affidavit. “The officer began to follow the vehicle and the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed.”
Police said the driver began driving into oncoming traffic so the pursuit was disengaged for safety reasons. Not long afterward, the officer saw the motorcycle crash and a person running away. The person was eventually apprehended and identified as Parker, police said.
Richie
A Killeen police officer on Feb. 28 was patrolling near the intersection of Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Tenth Street, when he observed a blue Dodge pickup truck commit a traffic offense that was not specified in the arrest affidavit.
The officer pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as Richie, police said. Another officer, who was standing at the driver’s side window, said that he saw marijuana.
Richie told officers that they would need a warrant. An officer told Richie to turn off his vehicle but he allegedly put the vehicle in drive and then was pursued by the officers.
Richie’s vehicle “was discovered after crashing into a tree near the 200 block of Eighth Street,” according to the affidavit. “Several minutes later, Stenson Richie was discovered running on foot on Gray Street.”
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Haley R. Wade, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Tyren C. Joseph, 26, of Killeen, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lee A. Steward, 31, of Temple, on a charge of theft of property $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
James A. Pearson Jr., 27, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Lewis Mbote, 29, of Killeen, on charges of unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading arrest with a vehicle.
Courtney M. Maldonado, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Larry D. Jackson, 42, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Malcom K. Clincy, 25, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Montreal D. Wilson, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Adam Ramos, 40, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Deshon M. Douglas, 20, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Andrew M. Ballantine Jr., 31, of Killeen, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information less than 5 items.
