A 41-year-old man that was a New Hampshire parolee was arrested in Copperas Cove Wednesday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service.
Kevin William Paul was being sought for parole violations in connection with his conviction for attempted 2nd degree murder in the 1997 murder of Jeremy Charron, an Epsom, New Hampshire. police officer.
Paul fled a sober house on electronic monitoring in Manchester, New Hampshire, and an arrest warrant was issued by the state of New Hampshire Parole Board on Feb. 14, according to the news release.
Paul was considered armed and dangerous prior to being apprehended.
As part of the search, Paul was featured Wednesday morning as the “Fugitive of the Week” and up to a $2,500 reward had been offered for information.
“I am very pleased that this very dangerous fugitive is back in custody where he belongs,” U.S. Marshal Nick Willard said. “I cannot thank the many law enforcement officers around the State and around the Country enough who were willing to work tirelessly until Paul was safely in handcuffs.”
