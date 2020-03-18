A Killeen woman pleaded guilty earlier this week on a felony charge of injury to a child after striking him with the cord of an iron last year.
Vanessa Becks, 61, was indicted last year on a charge of injury to a child with intentional bodily injury, a third-degree felony. She pleaded guilty at a hearing on Monday and sentencing was set for May 5, according to Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza on Tuesday.
The case was set to be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court. Becks was not listed in the Bell County Jail after posting a personal recognizance bond, court records showed.
Killeen police were called on Feb. 7, 2019, to a residence in the 700 block of Rebecca Lynn Lane for a welfare concern of a child, according to the arrest affidavit.
During the investigation, officers met with school personnel who said they had seen “wounds that were new and bleeding, as well as old scars” on the back of a 10-year-old boy, police said.
The child was removed from the care of Becks, who was a family friend and caregiver. Another 8-year-old child also was removed from the home.
The younger child told a forensic interviewer that he had seen Becks hit the boy with a cord that morning at their residence.
Police said that Becks admitted to them that she struck the boy with the cord of an iron.
