The name of the Fort Hood soldier arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 34-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Wales Drive in Killeen on Monday is 35-year-old Michael Leonard Moore, according to an arrest affidavit in the case.
According to court records, Moore claimed that he shot and killed his girlfriend after an argument regarding the pair’s relationship. Moore allegedly told Killeen Police Department officers that his girlfriend threatened him with a knife, and that he had “packed some things” to leave but instead went back inside the residence and sat waiting with a firearm hidden under a blanket on his lap. When his girlfriend entered the room he was in, Moore shot at her multiple times, the affidavit said. According to Moore’s account, the man walked up to his girlfriend on the floor; she allegedly told him “you shot me,” before he ‘“shot her again.”’
