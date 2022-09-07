On the one-year anniversary of the Labor Day shootings that left three people dead, two Killeen families have renewed efforts to find their loved ones’ killers.

Three fatal shootings over the 2021 holiday weekend remain unsolved — two of which included Killeen High School graduates.

Killeen Homicide

Alondra Santiago, 19, died from injuries sustained during a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Stardust Street in Killeen on the evening of Sept. 7, 2021. Stardust Street was seen on Wednesday morning, Sept. 8, 2021.
Sinclair

In an on-camera interview with the Killeen Police Department, the parents of Cullen Sinclair, Jr. asked for justice for their son who was killed in a shooting on Sept. 6, 2021.
Alondra Santiago

Alondra Santiago
Balloon release

Jose Rodriguez, 64, reacts during a balloon release on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Killeen. His daughter, Alondra Santiago, was killed in a shooting last year. “The police needs to do something about this,” he said.
Shooting 1 (2).JPG

A medical helicopter lifts off from a parking lot on East Church Avenue near the intersection with North Fourth Street on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, after police said a man was shot in north Killeen.

