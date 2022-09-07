On the one-year anniversary of the Labor Day shootings that left three people dead, two Killeen families have renewed efforts to find their loved ones’ killers.
Three fatal shootings over the 2021 holiday weekend remain unsolved — two of which included Killeen High School graduates.
Killeen High alumni Cullen Sinclair Jr., 18, died from injuries sustained in a Sept. 6, 2021, shooting, when he was found suffering from a gunshot wound in a vehicle in the 4500 block of Westcliff.
The next evening, two blocks away, Killeen High graduate Alondra Santiago, 19, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in the 1800 block of Stardust Street in north Killeen. She died from her injuries on Sept. 8, 2021.
Both families are asking the public to come forward with any information about the unsolved homicides.
The first of the fatal 2021 Labor Day shootings, on Sept. 5, 21-year-old Braylon Tyrese Hines was shot and killed at the Local 6 Motel, 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., in north Killeen.
SINCLAIR
In a new Bell County Crime Stoppers video posted Tuesday on the one-year anniversary of his death, the parents of deceased Cullen Sinclair, Jr., 18, said their son’s absence has left a hole in their family.
“There’s a hole, a part of us is missing,” Devona Sinclair, Cullen’s mother said in the video. “... His siblings are struggling to figure out which way to go. He loved his family so much and always wanted us to do things and to get together as a family. That’s missing. And my grandchildren have an uncle that they never met, they never got the opportunity to know.”
Cullen’s parents described him as a ‘joker’ with a ‘great heart.’
“Whenever it was those awkward moments we could always count on Cullen to make us laugh and smile because he’d always say something clever,” his mother said. “But most of all, he was just starting out in life, his greatest achievement was graduating at that time. He didn’t get a chance to fulfill his dreams, and he had dreams.”
His father, Cullen Sinclair, Sr., said he has a teddy bear that plays one of his son’s voicemails when he squeezes it, and T-shirts stored away because they still smell like him — but he is heartbroken over the death of his youngest child.
“You robbed me of one of the best pieces of me,” his mother said. “He was my baby. I don’t have another baby. He’s the youngest and he is not replaceable. ... I don’t know when and if it’ll ever get better, but you took something that you had no right to take. He was not yours to take.”
Sinclair’s parents pleaded for anyone with information regarding their son’s death to come forward to police.
SANTIAGO
Alondra Santiago’s sister said it’s hard to believe its been a year since the 19-year-old was fatally shot in 2021.
“I doesn’t even feel like it’s been a year,” Lesley Rodriguez, Santiago’s sister, said. “It makes me think about what I was doing a year ago today. ... I didn’t think the last time I was going to see my sister was at my son’s birthday party the weekend prior.”
In the 12 months since her death, Rodriguez said family celebrations haven’t been the same.
“It’s like we can’t have family things together because it’s not complete, but we try to, still, and know that she’s there with us,” she said.
As the one-year anniversary comes and goes, Rodriguez said she’s growing more concerned that her sister’s homicide will go unsolved.
“It’s to the point, here we go, another cold case,” she said. “Do I have to go out there and find him myself? I don’t expect them to solve it overnight, or within a year, but I don’t see any progress.”
Almost daily, the sounds of gunshots in her north Killeen neighborhood remind her of the night her sister died.
“I hear it (gunshots) all the time; I hear it all night sometimes,” she said. “Whether it’s them playing around, shooting in the air, it doesn’t matter.”
POLICE
The Killeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the open homicide cases of Hines, Santiago and Sinclair.
“The cases involving these three victims are active investigations and therefore, there is no further information that can be released at this time,” KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez said in an email to the Herald. “We do ask the community if there is any information they may have in reference to any of these murders, to please call the department or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).”
When asked if detectives still believe the shootings were gang-related as KPD Chief Charles Kimble said in 2021, Miramontez said she could not discuss motives.
“The statement Chief Kimble made last year that these shootings were gang-related was based on the information that was provided by the detectives and the evidence at the time of his statement,” she said. “As with any investigation, new evidence has been obtained, detailed interviews have occurred and it would hamper the investigation to further discuss any motives regarding last year’s shootings.”
Three people were injured in three separate shootings over the most recent Labor Day weekend between Sept. 1 and Sept. 5, according to police.
