The youngest defendant in a Killeen murder case from last year was booked into the Bell County Jail on his 17th birthday, records show.
Javonte Jervar Washington was 15 years old when he is accused of being one of four people who allegedly shot and killed 28-year-old Luis Angel Santiago Jr. on June 18, 2019, allegedly after an argument.
Three other co-defendants have been indicted in the case: Javonte’s father, Dexter Garvard Washington, 47; Javonte’s brother, Shyheem Jubar Washington, 21; and Eric David Madden, 23.
All four defendants have entered not-guilty pleas with the court and all were being held in the Bell County Jail on Friday, each on bonds totaling more than $1 million.
Javonte Washington was given a bond of $300,000, on the first-degree felony charge of murder. He was booked into jail on July 24, after being held in Bell County’s juvenile detention center since his arrest last year.
On Sept. 18, 2019, Javonte Washington was officially certified to stand trial as an adult.
A trial date of May 4 previously had been set in the case but all jury trials have been delayed until next year.
So far, Judge Paul LePak, who presides over the 264th Judicial District Court, has heard and denied two bond reduction motions for Javonte Washington, court records show.
The allegations
On June 18, 2019, Killeen police were dispatched to the area of the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive and Greengate Drive after receiving numerous 911 calls about gunshots in the area.
There, police found a man with gunshot wounds to his legs and torso, according to the arrest affidavit.
Witnesses reported four black men exited a blue Chrysler and a verbal argument ensued between the group and the victim.
“The witnesses stated that one man, later identified as Shyheem Washington, started firing a handgun at Santiago and then the other three men...all began firing shots at Santiago,” police said.
A home surveillance video from a doorbell camera revealed evidence that police said supported the witness accounts. Santiago could be seen on the camera stumbling away before collapsing.
Police recovered different brands of .40-caliber and 9 mm shell casings at the scene.
Three hours after the incident, the Chrysler was located traveling with a gold Nissan in the 3300 block of Stan Schlueter Loop, where a CVS is located. All four men were in the two cars. Police said they found .40-caliber and 9 mm handguns in the Nissan and a 9 mm bullet in Dexter Washington’s pants pocket.
