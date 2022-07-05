Two people were arrested on drug possession charges Saturday after a burglary call drew Killeen Police Department officers to the 1600 block of Topaz Road.
According to the arrest affidavit, Jaiden Britt, 17, and two youths were spotted “trying to break in” to a man’s vehicle. The affidavit says that the three fled when the owner stepped outside, but were spotted again on Violet Street pulling on vehicle handles. A KPD officer reported that one of the juveniles was detained by police and patted down, revealing a Ruger handgun in his hoodie pocket. Britt was found hiding nearby. The affidavit reports that the officers smelled marijuana, causing them to search two bags in Britt’s possession.
According to the affidavit, two bags – a small color bag and one larger blue bag – were searched. Officers found “marijuana residue” in the small bag; while the larger bag revealed “about 20 different types of identification and bank cards from four different people, seven small plastic bag containing a green leafy substance, and seven small circular pills that had printed designs on them and were different colors.”
The pills tested positive for ecstasy and weighed 1.6 grams, according to the affidavit. Britt is officially charged with possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of Methylenedioxy methamphetamine (MDMA).
Britt was not listed in the Bell County Jail as of Tuesday. He was arraigned Sunday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, who set his bail to $25,000.
Other arraignments
Jordane Pryor, 25, was arrested Saturday after allegedly stabbing her husband in the head following a possible domestic dispute. The wound was nonfatal.
Pryor was arraigned on an aggravated assault charge, which Johnson set to $100,000.
As of Tuesday, Pryor was listed in the Bell County Jail.
