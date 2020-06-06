COPPERAS COVE — Central Texas College professor Mike Matthews said he thinks the COVID-19 pandemic may have far-reaching societal implications that people have not yet begun to realize, and may not begin to experience for some time.
“Things like the sense of loss, or sadness, things like that, I think are going to be delayed while we are adjusting as everything opens back up,” Matthews said. “That’s when I think the emotional impact will happen.
“Right now, we’re sort of in survival mode. Like when a tornado hits, and everyone is locking the cellar door and listening to the wind. That’s where we are right now — waiting to see what kind of damage it caused. I think we’re in that stage.”
Matthews, 54, teaches English composition, creative writing and literature at CTC. Originally from the Austin area, he has worked at the college since 2001, and used to commute to work until he moved to Copperas Cove in 2011.
A graduate of the University of Texas, he earned a master’s degree in creative writing and poetry from Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) in San Marcos after returning from a one-year stint with the Peace Corps in Africa.
“The last year I was an undergrad, I was just drawn to head over to Africa for some reason, so I applied to the Peace Corps,” he said. “I wanted to be a teacher, but they didn’t have any positions open for that in Africa. So, they offered me a position as a forester, since I had worked with plants in my parents’ business from the time I was 12 years old.”
He ended his Peace Corps mission early, came back and earned his teacher’s certificate, then decided to enter a Master of Fine Arts graduate program to study writing, something he has had an interest in since he was a teenager.
“I’ve been interested in learning everything I can about writing since I was about 15. When I went to UT, I started as an art major, and when I was in that program, I felt a little bit lost. I didn’t quite know what I was doing.
“I took a writing class, and just thoroughly enjoyed it, so I changed my major to English. I realized that I would be writing and grading papers probably for the rest of my life, but I felt at home.
“It’s just been something I’ve always been drawn to. When I went into the MFA program at Texas State, I thought pretty much that I wanted to learn about writing stories, write a novel, things like that, but the only thing I had to apply with were some poems. So, I applied in the poetry program, thinking maybe I would sneak over and learn something about the fiction program.
“But while I was in the poetry program, I realized, ‘What, I understand this at some level,’ and this is making sense to me. When I talked to some friends in the fiction program, they think so differently, so I started to realize that this was something I really enjoyed learning about.”
It was apparently a good decision. Not only does Matthews make his living as a writing instructor, the father of four recently published his first book of poetry, “Water of Joy,” which is available at, www.finishinglinepress.com, and he has two more books in the works. The inspiration for his first book of poems arose during a trip to China, where he has traveled six times.
“I had had a really tough year … basic life stuff. Lost my father; had some other things going on. We (he and his wife) went to China during the summer that year (2017), and I went to a temple I’d been to before. I like to sneak way into the back and listen to the monks while they chant. It affected me — really drew out a lot of the sorrow, and I started to feel a little bit more calm.
“So I went back and wrote the title poem, and then later I went back to the temple and I showed it to this student, and he translated it into Chinese, and he said that I needed to meet the master. So, I had tea with the master and he saw the poem, and he invited me to one of his lectures.
“It just went on and on from there. Several more pieces manifested, and mostly I describe it as the moment in between the sorrow and the serenity. It’s that moment right before the sunrise, where everything just kind of lets go.
“It’s pretty exciting. My first book coming out.”
Aside from publishing and marketing his new book, Matthews has been busy with teaching his classes on-line since the pandemic caused CTC to stop in-person class meetings back in early March and finish the spring semester on-line. It was a fairly big adjustment at first, and he is preparing for more of the same with the upcoming summer term.
“It was piecemeal, like everything else that happened,” he said. “Not coming back to campus after spring break; then extending that; then changing everything to working from home. I was pretty surprised at how I adjusted to it.
“I very much enjoy the interaction of face-to-face classes, so I was challenged to figure out how to teach from home. I didn’t want to do any video lessons, because I was hearing some bad things about Zoom and things like this, so what I did instead was I wrote all my lessons up — the same ones I would have used in class.
“I found that it was much easier than I thought to write them out, so I wrote several five-page lessons, posted them (on-line), made announcements, instructed students how to interact with questions through e-mails or instant messaging.
“I had some really good interactions, and I could see some results from their work that they turned in. It showed that they studied the handouts, and that they studied the chapters that I suggested. Even some who I thought were really going to struggle with it — they latched onto those lessons, and I was really happy about that.”
As for the coming weeks and months, Matthews said he is going to try and take things as they come. The world is changing, he said, and he intends to remain careful going out in public, while he watches the so-called new normal take shape.
“Fortunately, we’re doing OK,” he said, of his family. “We have figured out things to do to keep ourselves sane, being home all the time. But I do get slight cabin fever, so we try to take some walks … I would like to go back and swim laps (at the gym) but I’m not quite sure how that will work.
“It’s a learning process, basically, learning how to adjust to interacting with people. I was talking with my neighbors the other day and I noticed that I was automatically trying to keep some distance. It’s a whole new social dynamic.
“It’s hard to predict, but I think for the next year or so it’s probably going to change the way we interact with each other. Right now, I’m still in the quarantine mode, I guess, just being cautious. Learning how to deal with it.”
