Funeral services for Cynthia Ann Brown, 56, of Killeen will be held at noon Wednesday at Harper-Talasek Funeral Home.
Ms. Brown died on Feb. 8, 2022. She was born on Nov. 10, 1965, in Georgetown.
Visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
