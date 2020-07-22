While driving on Saturday, Elbert Lindsey of Killeen had two tires go flat on the driver’s side of his vehicle from large potholes on an unnamed access road, near the intersection with Gateway Drive and Lowes Boulevard.
“I was going to the USAA ATM and I hit the potholes before I got there and lost two tires,” Lindsey said on Tuesday.
Lindsey added that the tow-truck driver who responded to the scene already knew about the potholes.
“It could not have been a secret,” Lindsey said. “I think they need to put something up to let people know about those potholes.”
City of Killeen Spokesperson Hilary Shine said by email on Tuesday that the area in question is not a city owned or maintained street.
“It is an unnamed private access road for the businesses in that area and is their responsibility to maintain,” Shine said, adding that Walgreens is the specific business which installed the road, which does have a stop sign at its west end, at the intersection with Gateway.
In May of 2019, the Killeen City Council voted unanimously to hire Columbus, Ohio-based firm Transmap to determine the overall condition of roads in the city and provide a five-year maintenance strategy.
“Part of our streets maintenance is to overall care for the roads and to also pinpoint which streets are in need of repairs,” Mayor Jose Segarra said at the time.
An attempt to obtain comment from Walgreens’ corporate headquarters in Illinois regarding the status of the access road was unsuccessful as of press time.
