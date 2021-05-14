A disagreement between two friends led to a shooting, according to the Killeen Police Department, and all of it was caught on a doorbell video.
The shooting occurred one block away from Live Oak Ridge Middle School in the 3600 block of Bull Run Drive in Killeen around 3:42 p.m., police said.
The doorbell video showed a man arrive at the residence on his motorcycle and ring the doorbell.
According to the arrest affidavit, Desmond Law, 41, told the man that he was trespassing and asked him to leave. The man did not leave, asking Law to come outside to discuss their disagreement.
Law could be heard saying, “the only thing that keeping me from putting something in your (expletive) chest right now is because I (inaudible),” according to the arrest affidavit.
The doorbell camera shows Law asking the man to leave and calls 911. The man eventually begins to walk back up the driveway to get on his motorcycle to leave. According to the arrest affidavit, Law exits the house with a gun and exchanges words with the man. The man raises his arms to surrender, according to the arrest affidavit, and Law fired twice at the man.
Law called 911 and attempted to render aid to the man, according to the arrest affidavit. The gun was recovered from Law’s house.
Law’s bond was set at $100,000.
