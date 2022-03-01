The city of Harker Heights has extended the “We Love Our Schools” donation drive that will benefit the Killeen Independent School District’s Homeless Awareness Response Program, or HARP.
Items will be collected until March 28 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, or at the Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Non-perishable, non-expired food items are needed such as chili, cereal, ravioli, dry milk, pasta sauce, peanut butter and can openers.
Additional items needed include new socks, new underwear and new bras. The drive is accepting sizes from youth XS to adult 3XL.
“We are excited to work with H.A.R.P. and extend the drive. We are so grateful for the help that our community gives.” said Sara Gibbs, activities coordinator for Harker Heights.
For more information, email sgibbs@harkerheights.gov or call 254-953-5493.
