The Blue Family Fund, based in Dallas, recently donated $1,500 to the family of Todd Shoemaker. a K-9 officer with the Killeen Police Department who died on May 30.
The Blue Family Fund is a nonprofit whose mission is to provide financial assistance for dependents of fallen law enforcement officers, military and first responders.
“The Blue Family Fund Promise is that every dollar donated will go to the families of First Responders,” according to a release from the fund.
Todd Shoemaker died unexpectedly May 30 at his home.
Shoemaker had been with the department since 2006 after 20 years in the Army. He became a K-9 handler in 2009 and had been with his K-9 partner Arco since 2013, city officials said.
Donations raised by the fund were presented June 16 at KPD headquarters to Shoemaker’s wife, Ursula Shoemaker, and his daughters, Nicole Shoemaker and Jessica Shoemaker, who are also first responders.
