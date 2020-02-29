COPPERAS COVE — Dozens of parents and parents-to-be attended the first-ever Copperas Cove Baby Expo on Saturday at the Copperas Cove Civic Center.
The event was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. and adults and children were already lined up from the front door to the edge of the building by 9:45.
Inside, about three dozen vendors showcased products, services, programs for moms and their babies. Interest in the expo was extremely high, with Five Hills Scholarship Pageant volunteer coordinator Wendy Sledd saying the event’s Facebook page had over 15,000 hits as of Saturday morning.
Miss Five Hills Emerald Bentley was gratified by the turnout and the interest in the event.
“Being that it’s the first year that we are having this, we really weren’t sure how it would be received by the community,” Bentley said.
“But being a birth-support specialist myself, I knew that there was a need in the community, especially in Copperas Cove.”
All the proceeds from the event benefit the local non-profit, Grace for Mothers, which offers discounted and free birth/postpartum support for low-income women in the area.
