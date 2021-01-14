A Killeen man was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday after police discovered methamphetamine, cocaine and a stun gun in his vehicle.
According to an arrest affidavit, officers with the Killeen Police Department were dispatched to a disturbance Wednesday where a man was reportedly selling narcotics and harassing the caller from his vehicle.
Officers located a man who matched the caller’s description, Jeremiah Tennison, 34, in Killeen and detained him for further inquiry.
As officers were speaking with Tennison and a female passenger, they spotted an open container in the front cup holder and a plate with a crystal-like substance on the rear floorboard. A field test showed presumptive positive that the substance matched the characteristics of methamphetamine, according to the affidavit.
After searching the vehicle, officers found a bag of “rock like substance” in a stun gun box which later tested positive for cocaine.
Both parties denied knowledge of the narcotics. When searched after arrest, officers located a stun gun on Tennison.
Tennison was booked into the Bell County Jail on Wednesday and his bond was set at $50,000 by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke.
