Families of pre-K through 12th-grade special education students enrolled in Texas public schools may be eligible for a one-time $1,500 grant through the Texas Education Agency.
Under the Supplemental Special Education Services program, TEA is offering $1,500 one-time payments to aid parents and caregivers of special education students with disabilities who have been impacted by COVID-19 closures.
The funds must be used on educational services or goods such as books, a laptop, tutoring and therapy through program-approved vendors.
Supplemental Special Education Services “goods and services are offered above and beyond what is required by a student’s school to ensure that the student receives (free appropriate public education),” TEA said in a FAQ document about the program.
To qualify for the grant a student must meet the following three criteria:
- Enrolled in a Texas public school
- Enrolled in pre-K through 12th grade
- Have a disability served through special education
Students served under 504 do not qualify for the program, according to TEA.
“Regardless of whether a student with a disability receives SSES, the student’s school must still meet all federal and state special education requirements to provide a free appropriate public education (FAPE) to the student, including the determination of whether the students requires compensatory services because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” TEA said in a FAQ document online.
The program is extended through the 2023-2024 school year due to the passing of Senate bill 1716.
“Currently, there is not a deadline to apply for an SSES account,” TEA said. “However, we encourage you to apply quickly as this is a fist come, first serve grant.”
Visit http://SSES.TEA.TEXAS.GOV to apply.
