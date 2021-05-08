Peeking into the near future, a group of teachers from two closing schools gathered recently at the new Clifton Park Elementary School.
Their excitement was clear as they gazed out the windows, matched up items on posted inventory lists with the furniture and boxed supplies in their rooms and met colleagues coming together.
Principal Jennifer Carranza arranged for paraprofessionals to manage the remote learning day at the current Clifton Park. Teachers who will make the move in August to the new school went in grade-level shifts to walk through the new building.
The paraprofessional staff was scheduled to walk through the new building later in the afternoon.
Staff members from Bellaire Elementary School, which will close and consolidate with Clifton Park, joined their Clifton Park peers. Employees from other schools set to move to the new school also participated.
“Today, I hope the teacher teams get to know each other,” said Carranza. “I hope they laugh and that they see the beauty of this building and the blessing the district has given us.”
Clifton Park pre-kindergarten teacher Sara Charlton has taught at the same school 21 years.
“It’s hard to leave home,” she said, acknowledging that she had a lot of packing to do leading into the summer and the new school year. “It’s exciting to be on a new adventure.”
Bellaire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Erin Cobb Rogers said she was excited about the new flexible seating and the new supplies and technology.
“I’m amazed and overwhelmed,” she said. “It’s gorgeous. I’m excited about coming together and putting our ideas together.”
“It’s exciting we will have our own set of books and not have to share,” Rogers said. “I think the students will like the flexible seating. There is a lot of material. I’m super excited.”
The school’s leadership team has toured the new building a few times, but April 23 marked the first time for teachers and staff members to tour it.
Bellaire kindergarten teacher Eunica Turner brought her son, fourth-grader Evan Turner to the walk-through. He will attend the new Clifton Park and may be the only future student to get an early look at the structure.
“I think it’s nice,” he said. “It’s very good. I like that it has a second floor.” The fourth-grader was impressed with the stairs, the furniture, a larger cafeteria and an inside gym, all features he considered upgrades.
His mom was happy to see the flexible furniture that allows students to rock and wobble if they choose. “Not everyone learns best in a rigid position,” the kindergarten teacher said.
“We love the culture of our school,” Carranza said of the current Clifton Park Elementary School built in 1964. “It’s so nice we can give students this state-of-the-art new building. They are going to be excited.”
Clifton Park Elementary School will host a closing ceremony Friday, May 21 at 4 p.m. Bellaire Elementary School will host a closing ceremony Wednesday, May 26 at 5 p.m. The last day of school in KISD is Thursday, May 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.