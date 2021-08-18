The Killeen Independent School District recorded 23 new cases of COVID-19 among KISD employees the week before school started, from Aug. 9-15, according to data released Tuesday by the school district.
The Killeen Independent School District released updated COVID-19 data to the Herald Tuesday afternoon after the Herald filed an open records request this week for the information.
The district had two new cases of COVID-19 among KISD employees the whole month of July, when many teachers and other staff were still off for the summer break. Teachers reported back to work Aug. 3.
One positive COVID-19 student case and five positive employee cases were reported at KISD on the first day of school, Aug. 16.
Since March 2020, when the pandemic arrived to Central Texas, 932 employees and 945 students, a total of 1,877, have reported positive COVID-19 cases to KISD.
At least one Killeen ISD educator died from COVID-19 last year.
Last year, Killeen ISD published an online COVID-19 dashboard which informed parents, students and members of the public of how many positive COVID-19 cases were active at each individual campus.
In June, KISD discontinued the online dashboard opting instead to use it for internal purposes only.
The district still tracks cases of coronavirus, and notifies staff and students of those who came in contact with positive COVID-19 cases, but no longer publishes the data online through the COVID-19 dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.