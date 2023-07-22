New Killeen ISD teachers are getting an earlier than usual start this year with three days of induction training a week-and-a-half before the official “District Awareness” introduction.
The district’s instructional specialists put together the three days of learning called “Building Clarity Through Connections.”
About 280 new teachers met Tuesday for the first time. They received a welcome from campus administrators as they walked into the Killeen Civic and Conference Center.
Working in small groups at tables with campus instructional specialists serving as discussion leaders, the new teachers reflected on the reasons for pursuing a career in education.
They heard tips and discussed ideas about building strong relationships and the importance of communicating expectations.
Educators also discussed instructional strategies and learned specifics about special education, dyslexia, bilingual and gifted programs.
On Wednesday, they explored details of KISD’s curriculum including the concept of gradual release of responsibility. They also learned about resources available to district teachers and began planning professional learning communities.
The three-day introduction included a full day of restorative practices training on Thursday.
The first-year teachers return July 31 for the usual ceremonial start to the school year, where they will meet district leaders including new KISD Superintendent Jo Ann Fey and learn about the history of KISD.
After the official welcome at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center with other new KISD professional employees and campus leaders, the teachers will convene at their campuses for more training and learning.
In past years, district instructional specialists said, new teachers have met for a single day of training before veteran teachers arrive.
During the years interrupted by COVID-19, the training was limited to online sessions.
This year, said District Instructional Specialist Heather Blankenship, leaders wanted to give teachers added time to learn classroom management skills and curriculum details before diving into the first year of teaching.
She praised district leaders for approving the added contract days for first-year teachers, a move that she said would be reflected in higher student achievement.
“I think it’s going great,” said Andrea Wilson, campus instructional specialist at Mountain View Elementary School, one of the table discussion leaders.
“The teachers have great questions. They are invested in building relationships and making connections.”
Reshard Hicks, a substitute teacher at Willow Springs Elementary School last year, is entering his first year as a full-fledged fifth grade teacher at the school.
He said he enjoyed learning the concepts behind the teaching and classroom management strategies that he saw at work as a substitute teacher.
“We’re having very engaging conversations and positive discussion,” Hicks said.
At 39 years of age, the new teacher said he is starting a new career that he believes in.
He is a father and has been a coach and said he has been concerned about educational gaps and stress levels that were exacerbated during COVID and wants to do something to help.
District Awareness on July 31 will begin two weeks of professional development for KISD educators, culminating with Meet the Teacher on elementary campuses Aug. 10 and the first day of school Aug. 14.
