With ceremony and excitement, laughter and tears, the Shoemaker High School Class of 2023 completed high school, earned diplomas and stepped into a new phase of life.
A total of 441 seniors crossed the stage at the Bell County Expo Center during the Shoemaker commencement ceremony.
Senior Class President Iyana Moses provided an official welcome to the graduation ceremony and, for the new graduates, to the start of a promising future.
She urged her classmates to approach life with open minds and hearts and to “continue to be courageous with what we want for our futures.”
Moses recalled beginning high school as “scared, small and insecure,” and said that they arrived at the culmination of their senior year as confident adults.
Quoting performer Nipsey Hussle, she said, “We got turned down, we failed, had setbacks, had to start over a lot of times. But we kept going at it. In anybody’s case that is always the distinguishing factor.”
Acknowledging mixed emotions at coming to the end of high school, valedictorian Yazmin Ortiz Colon reminded the Shoemaker Grey Wolf graduates what it is to be part of a pack.
Adapting to a new way of learning in their first two years of high school, “we pushed and persevered,” she said.
“All that I am hoping for is for us to leave high school with our heads held high,” she said. “Whether it’s because you are happy for what you have accomplished or because you are looking forward to what the unknown my bring.”
Wolves, she said, take care of each other as part of a pack and Colon pointed out that the graduates have had plenty of support over the years from friends, family and educators.
She recalled parents and siblings helping with school projects and peers trying to navigate the halls of a large high school. Colon spoke of desperately finishing homework during lunch and trying to figure out the mysteries of physics and college algebra.
“I would love to take a moment for all of you to thank those who have helped you get here,” she said, prompting ‘thank yous’ and cheers from the sea of dark blue-clad Shoemaker seniors about to graduate.
Salutatorian Melanie Wilkinson congratulated her classmates and reminded them of the years of work that led to the achievement of finishing high school.
The obstacles and tribulations, she said, “have shaped us into the resilient, determined and compassionate individuals we are today.”
The past four years, she said, have been filled with decisions, including going to school every day, and working to complete assignments to earn an education.
“Education is a powerful tool that has the potential to transform lives,” Wilkinson said. “It provides us with what we need to succeed in life, to achieve our goals and dreams and to make a positive influence on the world around us.”
“Let us use our education,” she said, “as a way to make a positive impact on the world around us and to create a brighter future for ourselves and future generations.”
Senior Class President Alexandra Rodriguez Vega presented the class gift, a welcome mat that contains the unique name of the Class of 2023 — Genesis — meaning new beginnings.
The mat, welcoming students and guests into the school, will contain the Shoemaker Grey Wolves emblem and the name Genesis.
The Shoemaker graduation was the second of the day for KISD schools, following the Harker Heights High School commencement. On Saturday, Killeen High School and Ellison High School will host graduation ceremonies.
