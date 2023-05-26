Shoemaker graduation

Shoemaker High School seniors move their tassels as they graduate from high school during commencement ceremonies Friday at the Bell County Expo Center. Shoemaker graduated 441 Class of 2023 seniors during the event.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

With ceremony and excitement, laughter and tears, the Shoemaker High School Class of 2023 completed high school, earned diplomas and stepped into a new phase of life.

A total of 441 seniors crossed the stage at the Bell County Expo Center during the Shoemaker commencement ceremony.

