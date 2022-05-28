It was celebration time for the Ellison High School Class of 2022 as 550 new graduates cheered Saturday as their school song ended, and the green-clad graduates prepared to recess out of the Bell County Expo Center arena.
According to senior Hampton Lorenzo, who provided the official welcome to start the ceremony, it took 4,788 class periods for the students to progress through four years of high school.
It also required “all-nighters, online classes and lots of caffeine,” she said.
“We gained friends and lost friends. We adapted to new learning styles. We changed so much, and it was scary at times, but without change there can’t be growth.”
Preparing to march into the arena together, Ellison Valedictorian Brianne Gaines and Salutatorian Kimberly Niemiec acknowledged a range of emotions.
“I’m nervous, but excited,” said Gaines. “I’m happy because we’ve been waiting four years for this and sad at the same time.”
In her speech, the top graduate pointed out the mix of emotions. “Excitement for what’s to come. Anxiety about what comes next. Sadness, because you don’t want it to end,” she said.
With graduation comes exciting new ventures, and also the challenge of the unknown, she said.
“We think about our last game. Our last meet. Our last concert. Our last performance. Our last day.”
“All of the memories we’ve made with our peers and mentors will last a lifetime, but now, Class of 2022, it’s time to make more,” Gaines said.
“Let us celebrate how far each of us has come, from a struggling freshman to a graduating senior, and take joy in the fact that we’ve done it, it’s finally over,” said Niemiec, the class salutatorian.
After studying common themes for salutatorian speeches and finding a jumbled mix of sad, but not too sad, with a bit of motivation and philosophy, she decided to simplify the formula.
“Instead, I leave you to ponder these five simple words,” she said, “be phenomenal or be forgotten.”
Niemiec urged her classmates to look beyond their high school achievements and strive to excel further. “Continue to work hard and persevere to achieve success just as you have done to get to this point.”
“Today we are graduates,” she said, “and tomorrow a world of opportunity awaits us. I implore you all to strive for greatness and to never settle.”
