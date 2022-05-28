BELTON — With a backward glance to acknowledge their many supporters along the way and the challenge and joy of a four-year climb, 568 Harker Heights High School seniors stepped into their future.
Beginning the graduation ceremony Saturday night, Student Council President Aden Clymer addressed teachers, parents, and his fellow graduates, acknowledging the efforts of each leading to the important milestone.
Teachers, he said, extended assignment deadlines, used personal time to tutor students and even spent their own money to support lessons. Parents, he said, labored to push students out of bed and send them off to class.
“It was you who got out of bed and went to class for four years,” he said, speaking to his classmates, “and man, have these four years been chaotic.”
Lessons, he said, from the uncertainties of pandemic to the usual academic challenges, as well as social situations have led to growth that will carry the new graduates forward, Clymer said.
“We have gained the skills that will set us up for the rest of our life, and memories that will last forever.”
Salutatorian Rachel Roberts said the seniors, now finishing high school, have experienced trials and successes the past four years and ended up celebrating together.
“What we call the beginning is often the end. And to make an end is to make a beginning,” she said quoting T.S. Eliot.
“From now on, we will go our separate ways, no longer under the umbrella of this common goal,” she said.
The past 12 years of life, she said, “have prepared us to have the ability to pursue our aspirations and choose our next beginnings.”
“Whatever your next steps may be, I wish you all the best of luck,” Roberts said, “and I hope that tonight’s ending is the beginning of a wonderful future.”
Valedictorian Grace Koh thanked God, her family and friends and other supporters for inspiring her to persevere through troubles and share in celebrations.
The top graduate of the Class of 2022 urged her peers to look beyond yearning for what you aspire to achieve and to create their own opportunities.
“A common struggle many of us have faced, including myself, is concentrating on what we don’t have or can’t do because of set circumstances,” Koh said. “We fall into this mindset because we begin to compare ourselves with others and hold ourselves to an unfair standard.
“Why wait for valuable opportunities to find you in an unideal situation, when instead you could take the initiative and search for or create opportunities yourself.”
