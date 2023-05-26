Harker Heights graduation

Harker Heights High School top graduates from left, valedictorian Rebecca Mack, salutatorian Richard Sporluck and Class President Onaedochukwu Eneli, also a top-10 graduate, enjoy the commencement ceremony Friday at the Bell County Expo Center.

 TODD MARTIN | KISD

Holding fast to cherished memories and steadfast friendships, 589 Harker Heights High School Class of 2023 graduates stepped off a commencement stage Friday onto numerous paths to future discovery.

Welcoming the crowd of seniors seated in black and red caps and gowns in the Bell County Expo Center arena, as well as parents, educators and other supporters, Class President Samantha Watson recalled the last four years.

