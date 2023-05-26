Holding fast to cherished memories and steadfast friendships, 589 Harker Heights High School Class of 2023 graduates stepped off a commencement stage Friday onto numerous paths to future discovery.
Welcoming the crowd of seniors seated in black and red caps and gowns in the Bell County Expo Center arena, as well as parents, educators and other supporters, Class President Samantha Watson recalled the last four years.
“We all stand together, proud and ready to take on the next chapter of our lives,” she said.
Watson urged her peers to reflect on the life-changing moments and meaningful relationships that defined high school. She also thanked supporters and asked them to continue to serve as role models.
“I am reminded of a quote by Frank Ocean, ‘Work hard in silence, let success make the noise.’ I believe these words resonate deeply with our collective journey.”
Class valedictorian Rebecca Mack said it was a surreal feeling to reach the long-anticipated end of high school.
Counting down to graduation, she said, brought a heavy heart for some and joy to others.
She thanked the myriad of supporters in the arena and praised seniors for “our late nights doing homework, early mornings attending practice and full days committed to learning.”
“We have fought COVID and ice storms, dress codes and advisory schedules,” she said, “but more significantly, our own personal battles, be it mental health, medical conditions, struggles with friends and family or challenging academics — to earn our spot in this graduating class.”
Reaching the senior year of high school brought a never-ending series of questions from well-meaning supporters about future plans, Mack said. Over time, she realized that answers to the questions can come later.
“It is not our job to simply choose the “right” (path) and live with the results,” she said, “but to walk as many paths as we need to until we find the one that grants us personal fulfillment.”
An easy question, she said, is the one about what you will miss most about high school. While few students will miss the constant academic pursuits, practically all will miss friends, teachers and other supporters.
“What we will look back on most fondly are lunches with our friends, our state quarterfinal qualifying football team, our concerts and tournament games,” she said. “The common thread in these events is not just that they were personally rewarding, but that we did them together.”
Salutatorian Richard Sporluck described his rigorous high school schedule packed with Advanced Placement classes, swim team practice and this year, track and cross-country.
Reflecting on his academic achievement, the second-ranked graduate said at times he spent too much time pouring into academics, sacrificing time with friends.
Adding to his athletic pursuits, he said, helped him learn to prioritize his time and embrace what he loves. “I encourage not only the class of 2023, but to the classes that will be on this stage for years to come to do what you love.”
Student Council President Onaedochukwu Eneli presented a statue of a knight as the class gift, representing steadfast willpower and passion.
She said these seniors have learned to adapt and overcome during a unique four years of history.
Whether using Zoom to continue classwork during COVID restrictions, wearing face coverings upon returning to school and calling on resources like Quizlet for assistance, this year’s seniors showed the ability to stay the course in trying circumstances.
“High school was a time we discovered our passions and pursued them enthusiastically,” Eneli said.
“Let’s remember to hold onto the memories we’ve made and the lessons we’ve learned,” she said. “Let’s cherish the friendships we’ve cultivated and embrace the opportunities that lie ahead.”
The Harker Heights graduation was the third in six for KISD. Early College and Chaparral high schools celebrated graduation Wednesday.
Shoemaker High School conducted graduation later in the day Friday. On Saturday, Killeen High School graduation is set at 2 p.m. and the Ellison graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m.
