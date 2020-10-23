Aimed to help homeless veterans and other homeless people, Operation Stand Down Central Texas will be hosting its seventh annual Fall Stand Down and city of Killeen Community Triage from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S. W.S. Young Drive, will play host to the event that will provide a hot meal, a haircut, medical screenings, new clothing and shoes and various other resources to any and all homeless residents, according to a news release from Operation Stand Down.
Participants will have their temperatures checked and masks and social distancing will be required.
Residents can call 254-681-8522 or email operationstanddowncentraltexas@gmail.com for more information.
Culinary arts Students at Central Texas College assisted in cooking the meal for the homeless residents during Operation Stand Down, according to a news release from the college.
“Several classes combined efforts to prepare the food items,” Guadalupe Bluhm de Saldivar, a teacher in the culinary program, said. “Students in my American Region Cuisine class, the dual credit high school students in my Nutrition class along with Chef Ramona Lezo’s Fundamentals of Baking class and Chef Keith Pascar’s and Chef Virgil Guy’s Basic Food Preparation classes all contributed to making the menu items.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.