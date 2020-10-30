Nine Killeen Independent School District schools have received Purple Star designation from the Texas Education Agency for showing support for the military.
A total of 106 campuses across the state received the honor, according to a news release from KISD.
Criteria includes the following:
Designation of a campus-based military liaison.
Creation and maintenance of an easily accessible web page that includes information for military-connected students and their families.
A campus transition program.
Offered at least one of the following initiatives:
A resolution showing support for military-connected students and families;
Participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month; or
Partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active-duty military members.
The KISD campuses that received the designation are:
Audie Murphy Middle School
Clarke Elementary School
Clear Creek Elementary
Meadows Elementary School
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
Roy J. Smith Middle School
Skipcha Elementary School
Venable Village Elementary School
“We are very proud of our campuses and their efforts to support our Military-connected families,” KISD Superintendent John Craft, said. “This is a tremendous acknowledgement of their hard work.”
All nine campuses will receive a special Purple Military Star recognition to display, according to the release.
The full announcement from TEA can be viewed at https://tea.texas.gov/about-tea/news-and-multimedia/correspondence/taa-letters/purple-star-campus-designation-awardees
Downloadable video of all KISD campuses is available online: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1GjUUwMGw71Od0w4wZ-WzaPiYHzvzjfa8
