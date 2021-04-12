The most eye-catching limo at the prom this year hovered just above the grass alongside the event venue and landed softly for its two excited passengers.
Going for a grand entrance and a lifetime memory, Harker Heights High School junior Jesse Henderson IV and his date, Ellison High School junior Madison Camden, arrived at the Harker Heights High School prom Saturday in a helicopter.
“It was surreal,” said Camden, wide-eyed and smiling after emerging from the Robinson R44 four-seat light helicopter.
Her date said he and his parents started talking about the possibility of the special entrance about three weeks before prom and just firmed up plans a few days in advance.
He wants to be a pilot.
She has never been in an airplane — or a helicopter.
“My first time in the air,” she said.
The young man’s parents, Jesse and Yennhi Henderson wanted to give their son a memorable gift as a highlight in a year of delayed, modified and cancelled activities from last spring to the present.
“It’s a local company I do business with,” Henderson said of Freedom Air. “I like supporting the local business.”
“It’s a more dramatic entrance than a limo and it’s cheaper,” he pointed out. “It’s a big splash for the kids to remember. They’ll talk about this into their senior year.”
After dropping off the couple alongside the Killeen Civic and Conference Center, the pilot took the Henderson’s sophomore daughter, Lindsey Henderson and a friend on a quick trip “around the block.”
The prom couple, one Harker Heights and one Ellison student have known each other since attending Union Grove Middle School together and participating in orchestra.
“It was probably a 2-minute trip,” Camden said of the journey from Killeen’s Skylark Field to the civic center. “We saw roads we drive down all the time, but it was totally different.”
The pair expressed a new perspective regarding the uncertainty of day-to-day experience and don’t want to assume that their senior prom will happen.
“We’re lucky that COVID held off and we had this opportunity,” said Henderson. “We don’t know what next year will be like.”
“We wanted a big, show-stopping prom entrance,” Camden said. “It was a wonderful experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.