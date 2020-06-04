A United States congressman is fondly remembering a teenager from Killeen who was seeking a career in politics.
Cody Reinhard, 19, who died last weekend, was a sophomore at Texas A&M University who was politically active and wrote a political blog. He also graduated with honors from Killeen ISD’s Early College High School in 2019.
Reinhard was also an intern for Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock.
“Cody was an exceptional young man with an immensely bright future ahead of him,” Carter said in a statement to the Herald on Thursday. “When he decided to seek an internship with my office, he wrote in a letter ‘I see it as my personal responsibility to be a part of the forces which better our country.’ For such a young man, it was a powerful declaration of his commitment to our community and our nation, but it’s obvious based on his achievements he had worked towards that goal from the start. Cody will be greatly missed by Team Carter, and Erika and I are praying for strength and peace for the Reinhard family.”
Reinhard also worked on election campaigns for Bell County Sheriff Eddy Lange and state Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado.
Reinhard died at his residence on Sunday, according to an obituary in the Herald on Thursday.
The funeral service for Reinhard will be at 2 p.m. today at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. A burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.