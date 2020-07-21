Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen has a new diversity officer.
Killeen resident Sanfrená Britt began her role as the university’s chief diversity officer earlier this month. She was appointed to the role after the departure of the former diversity officer, Larry Davis.
Britt previously served as the vice chair for the Executive Council on Diversity and Inclusion. She earned her doctorate in Leadership in Higher Education from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and her Masters of Science in Counseling Psychology from A&M-Central Texas. In addition to her current position as executive assistant to the provost, Britt serves as adjunct faculty for the departments of Educational Leadership and Human Development and Counseling and Psychology at A&M-Central Texas and as adjunct faculty for psychology at UMHB.
“I look forward to working with Dr. Britt and the Council in an effort to continuously assess and strengthen our respect for and commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Dr. Marc Nigliazzo, president of A&M-Central Texas. “She has a true passion for engaging both our campus community and the community at large in this pursuit.”
The recipient of numerous awards for her scholarly work, Britt recently received the Outstanding Qualitative Research award for her doctoral dissertation titled, Socioeconomic Inequality and Disadvantages in Education. She is also the CEO and founder of the College Promise Program of Central Texas. She began her career in higher education at A&M-Central Texas in 2013; however, she has served as an educator in the Killeen area continuously since 1992, where she began as a half-day secretary and half-day aide at Reeces Creek Elementary School in KISD.
“The basis of what it means to celebrate diversity has forever been an intrinsic value of mine,” Britt said. “Bringing people together and learning from different backgrounds and experiences and valuing all of those voices and all they represent strengthens our sense of community and purpose.”
