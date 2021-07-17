Todd Lutz, 59, was appointed to the position of chief financial officer and vice president for Finance and Administration at Texas A&M University-Central Texas recently, becoming the University’s third CFO.
A&M-Central Texas President Marc Nigliazzo confirmed the appointment, adding that Lutz’s leadership as interim, and a decade of experience at A&M-Central Texas, demonstrated his continued commitment to the University, its faculty and staff and students.
Adding that Lutz stepped into the interim role in 2020, when the former CFO accepted an appointment at Prairie View A&M University, Nigliazzo announced his appointment in an email to University employees.
“Todd took on the position at a very difficult time during the height of the pandemic,” Nigliazzo noted. “He has consistently met and frequently exceeded its requirements.”
Lutz expressed gratitude to Nigliazzo and University leadership for his appointment, adding that not only has the staff in finance and administration been integral to successfully navigating uncertainty during the pandemic, but also crucial to moving forward in the upcoming academic and fiscal year.
“Anyone who goes to work every day knows that our workplaces are constantly evolving, and A&M-Central Texas is no exception,” Lutz observed. “But what I have enjoyed the most about the University is our mission as a transfer-level institution.
“Our students have all begun their degrees somewhere else,” he said. “They come to us to get those degrees finished, and finance and administration stands behind that mission and all of the efforts of our faculty, staff, and students.”
Lutz has a lengthy background in information technology, facilities, budget planning, and finance and administration in both community colleges and universities and holds both a graduate and undergraduate degree from Northern Arizona University.
