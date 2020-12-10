Texas A&M University-Central Texas is planning a modified, on-campus, walk-through commencement ceremony Saturday.
With the highest priority being given to safety measures intended to reduce the threat of COVID-19, university officials have planned a creative approach to commencement that will allow participating graduates to celebrate the completion of their degrees with the least possible risk, according to a news release from the university.
In a notable departure from the university’s traditional commencement ceremonies, this one will be divided into three separate ceremonies, beginning with 86 candidates for graduation from the College of Arts and Sciences at 10 a.m., 115 candidates from the College of Business Administration at noon, and 55 candidates from the College of Education and Human Development at 2 p.m.
More than 700 graduates from Spring, Summer, and Fall 2020 were invited to participate, with a total of 256 confirming for the Saturday event, according to the release.
Each graduation candidate is allowed to invite five guests, and these “pods” of graduate and family members will be socially distanced and masked while lining up. They will then walk to the Bill Yowell Conference Center on the first floor where graduates will receive confirmation of their degree from the provost and president before exiting the facility, according to the release.
University volunteers will ensure that each “pod” of graduates and family remain socially distanced upon arrival and throughout the procession, wearing masks while inside campus buildings.
Finally, a small group of student affairs staff will assemble on the second-floor outdoor patio of Warrior Hall, staying socially distant, and holding up signs of congratulations for the graduates.
Marc Nigliazzo, the president of A&M-Central Texas extended his gratitude to the university’s commencement committee, its safety officer and the employee volunteers.
“While we cannot capture the spectacle and impact of a traditional ceremony, we believe we can achieve some of its meaning and impact for our graduates and their families,” Nigliazzo said.
The ceremony will also be live streamed via YouTube and information for friends and family who wish to participate may find ceremony information on the University website at www.tamuct.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.