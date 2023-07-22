Nearly 50 Texas A&M University-Central Texas faculty and staff have received one or more nationally recognized teaching credential from the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) for completing an individualized series of training focused on Effective Teaching Practices or a micro credential in Fostering a Culture of Belonging.
Lisa Bunkowski, co-director of the Center for Faculty Engagement and associate professor in the university’s Higher Education Leadership Program, applauded the faculty and staff for their continuous commitment to student learning.
“The best colleges and universities are those that can proudly say that their faculty and staff are passionate about their disciplines and their talent for making meaningful connections to their students,” she said. “We have a lot of evidence that our faculty and staff do exactly that, and now they have a prestigious credential to prove it.”
Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs Peg Gray-Vickrey acknowledged their well-deserved accomplishment and the recognition it has earned, adding that the university will recognize them with a reception during the upcoming Fall 2023 convocation.
“A&M-Central Texas has always been proud of our faculty and staff for their dedication, love for their disciplines and professions, and desire to use scholarly teaching practices that benefit our students and increase student learning,” she said.
“I am grateful for our Provost, Dr. Gray-Vickrey, the Texas A&M University System leadership and especially Dr. Shonda Gibson, associate vice chancellor for academic affairs, who provided support for our faculty to participate in this outstanding training.”
