EDUCATION Graphic

Nearly 50 Texas A&M University-Central Texas faculty and staff have received one or more nationally recognized teaching credential from the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) for completing an individualized series of training focused on Effective Teaching Practices or a micro credential in Fostering a Culture of Belonging.

Lisa Bunkowski, co-director of the Center for Faculty Engagement and associate professor in the university’s Higher Education Leadership Program, applauded the faculty and staff for their continuous commitment to student learning.

