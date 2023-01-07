Andrew.jpg

Andrew Cadran, a Copperas Cove resident, was hired as a computer programmer before he graduated from Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen last month,

Andrew Cadran, 23, Copperas Cove resident, son and brother, became an alumnus of Texas A&M University-Central Texas in Killeen last month when he crossed the stage at commencement. Even before that momentous occasion, he already knew that another long-awaited goal would add another title: full-time Trideum employee and junior software developer.

It wasn’t that long ago, he says, when he had a very different kind of job. He wasn’t coding software, analyzing database files, or managing complex IT systems. But he was earning $16 per hour, and that, he says, was paying for his tuition and giving him the chance to learn some real-world life lessons — even if it meant working at the deli counter and not behind a computer.

