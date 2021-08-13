Just 12 years after first opening its doors in Killeen, Texas A&M University-Central Texas has added more than 8,700 new graduates to the regional, state and national workforce.
According to university President Marc Nigliazzo, current and former students come from every age group, every ethnic and economic background, including both civilian and military communities, and from within and outside of the region. All of those factors make the university one of the most broadly diverse regional universities in Texas, he said.
But even more importantly, he noted, all A&M-Central Texas students have another thing in common that might have kept them from ever graduating had the University not been created: all of the undergraduates and many of the graduate students began their journey toward a degree at another college or university.
“It sounds counter-intuitive in the culture of higher education to be proud that your students didn’t both begin and end at your university,” he said. “We are all so used to the traditional model that expects all students to finish where they started. But many do not.”
In fact, a growing number do not, and without encouragement and access to a university like A&M-Central Texas, they may never complete a degree.
“Every time I hand one of those students that degree they thought they might never complete, it is a major milestone in their lives, and it is a moment of great pride for this University, verifying the importance of its unique mission,” Nigliazzo said.
A 2019 Texas Higher Education Coordination Board study reported that more than 48,000 Texans per year begin undergraduate programs, but often “stop out” or fail to achieve their undergraduate degree goals due to work, finances or family complications.
And when that happens, they aren’t always able to return to the college or university where they first began.
“It is especially difficult for students who have gathered credits from more than one institution,” Nigliazzo said, “to know where or how to turn those hours into the undergraduate degree that was their original goal, or to perhaps pursue a new degree path.”
“We do exactly that at A&M-Central Texas,” he said. “It is our whole reason for being here.”
And today, an estimated 130 candidates for graduation will see those dreams come true at A&M-Central Texas — the state’s only university solely dedicated to serving the transferring undergraduate student.
Candidates for graduation will cross the stage receive both undergraduate and graduate degrees at the Bill Yowell Conference Center, greeted by Nigliazzo and Provost Peg Gray-Vickrey.
Graduates will also hear congratulatory messages sent from A&M University System Chairman Tim Leach and Chancellor John Sharp.
The ceremony will be livestreamed via YouTube, and friends and family who wish to participate may find information about the ceremony on the University website at www.tamuct.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.