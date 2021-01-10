Nursing Schools Almanac notified Texas A&M University-Central Texas officials that the university’s nursing program had been ranked twice as a result of its new 2020 study of the best nursing programs in the U.S.
Recognized as No. 72 in the Southwest region and No. 54 in Texas, the A&M-Central Texas undergraduate degree in nursing was one of more than 3,000 nursing programs evaluated and ranked by Nursing Schools Almanac who considered the institution’s academic prestige and perceived value, the breadth and depth of nursing programs offered, and student success.
A&M-Central Texas Provost Peg Gray-Vickrey, herself a lifelong nurse, nursing adjunct faculty member, and higher education administrator and leader, knows all too well the significance of the ranking, explaining that it was an honor to be named among the other ranked institutions.
“Compared to other colleges and universities, our BSN is a very young program, having been numbered among the original undergraduate degree programs we offered when the University began,” she said.
“But it’s also true that among our two full-time faculty and six adjunct professors, four have earned a doctorate in nursing and have years of experience teaching in nursing programs, retaining and graduating their students, and keeping the academic standards of our program very rigorous.”
Data from the University’s Institutional Research Office indicates that 168 students in the A&M-Central Texas have graduated from the program when it began in 2015.
Amy Mersiovsky, A&M-Central Texas nursing program director and faculty member echoed those sentiments, adding that the BSN program currently enrolls more than 50 students, the majority of which have entered the program as registered nurses with a goal to achieve their undergraduate degree in nursing (BSN).
“Years ago, when the Institute of Medicine set the goal for 80% of registered nurses to have their BSN by 2020, we knew our program was going to play a crucial role in that endeavor. Our program is 100% online, our students and faculty work very closely and deliberately in that environment, and our University is very proud to be a part of supporting the goal to help RNs elevate their credentials to include the BSN.”
Additional information about Nursing School Almanac, the ranking methodologies, and results can be found at: https://www.nursingschoolsalmanac.com/rankings
