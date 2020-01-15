Texas A&M University-Central Texas received five awards for its online graduate programs from the U.S. News and World Report rankings for the best online programs.
The rankings are a result of a proprietary methodology that includes student engagement, faculty credentials and training, services and technologies, expert opinion and student excellence, according to a news release from the university Wednesday.
In the Masters of Criminal Justice, the university was No. 30 in the best online master’s in criminal justice programs and No. 16 in best online master’s in criminal justice programs for veterans.
For the masters of business administration program, the university ranked No. 32 in the best online master’s in business programs for veterans (excluding MBA) and No. 71 for the best online MBA programs for veterans.
In the masters of science program, the university was ranked No. 75 in the best online master’s in business programs (excluding MBA).
Marc Nigliazzo, the president of A&M Central Texas, thanked the programs’ faculty and staff and said it is their constant attention to their areas of expertise and their love of teaching that resulted in the rankings, according to the news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.