Texas A&M University-Central Texas has been named a recipient of the Campus Prevention Network (CPN) Seal of Prevention. Presented by EVERFI and Parchment, the CPN Seal of Prevention is awarded to institutions of higher education that have demonstrated a commitment to digital prevention programs tied to student safety, well-being and inclusion.
Each recipient of the CPN Seal of Prevention has taken action to create a safer, more inclusive campus through comprehensive, evidence-based digital prevention education on issues such as sexual assault, alcohol misuse, mental health, and discrimination. The CPN Seal of Prevention establishes guidelines for discerning quality online prevention education and implementation practices, and positions prevention as central to key institutional outcomes, including recruitment, student success, retention, and advancement.
“We are excited to name A&M-Central Texas in the first-ever class of recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention,” Rob Buelow, the senior vice president of Higher Education and Impact, EVERFI, said.
“Their university has worked together — as faculty, student affairs leadership, and students — to create an environment that prioritizes and values proactive digital prevention education that enables student success, inside and outside the classroom.”
University President Marc Nigliazzo offered his congratulations to the A&M-Central Texas Student Affairs leadership who have championed this effort, now recognized by EVERFI.
“Fewer than 15% of the nation’s colleges and universities have earned this distinction, so we are especially proud of this award,” Nigliazzo said.
The criteria for the CPN Seal of Prevention are based on the Principles of Effective Prevention Programs published by Nation, et al. (2003). A full list of the 2020 recipients of the CPN Seal of Prevention and more information on the awards can be found at https://everfi.com/higher-education/campus-prevention-network-awards.
