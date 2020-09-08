Texas A&M University-Central Texas summer 2020 graduates can pick up their diplomas in a drive-thru diploma pick-up on Friday.
“Although the virtual commencement ceremonies we’ve held for our spring and summer 2020 graduates received a positive response, they just can’t duplicate the excitement of a graduate crossing a stage and receiving a diploma in front of a cheering crowd,” Marc Nigliazzo, the A&M Central Texas president, said. “But we’re trying to recover a little of that excitement by inviting those graduates to drive through our campus to receive their diplomas, with a little cheering on the side. They deserve some of that celebration.”
University officials held a drive-thru diploma pick up earlier this year in the spring, greeting graduates in their regalia in a drive-thru procession filled with cheers from friends and family, according to a news release from the university.
“It was so inspiring to see them respond to this option,” Clifton Jones, the assistant vice president for enrollment management for the university, said. “Our team was out there in the parking lot, greeting students, offering smiles and applause, directing traffic, and delivering their diplomas. We saw hundreds of happy smiles that day, so we are looking forward to next Friday’s celebration, too.”
Graduates are asked to arrive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. and will be routed through the parking lot B. Staff members will identify the graduates and provide diplomas, programs, diploma covers and any other graduation regalia provided by the university, according to the release. More information is available at the university website, https://www.tamuct.edu/.
