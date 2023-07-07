Keisha Holman

Keisha Holman

Texas A&M University-Central Texas and the Division of Student Affairs has named Keisha Holman as the director of career and professional development.

Holman’s familiarity with the community and higher education can be attributed to her time at Central Texas College in various capacities including student support and teaching roles. She ended her tenure at CTC as director of career services.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.