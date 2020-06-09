A new elementary school that is being constructed in Killeen now has a name.
The Clifton Park and Bellaire elementary school consolidation project is now named Clifton Park Elementary School.
The name of the school was approved with a 5-1 vote.
Board President Corbett Lawler recused himself from the vote for family, personal matters.
Board Member Brett Williams voted no on the name of the school.
The new school, now under construction behind the current Nolan Middle School off Jasper Drive, is scheduled to open in the fall of 2021.
The school is being paid for as part of the $426 million bond from 2018. The budget for the project is $35 million.
In other business, KISD Superintendent John Craft discussed scenarios for the fall semester across the district.
An intersessional calendar would make the school year start earlier, near the beginning of August and end later, near the middle to end of June. The calendar has longer breaks in the middle of the year like four weeks for winter break instead of two and three weeks for spring break instead of one.
This would allow the district to be able to close for two weeks in October, for example, for any 14-day quarantine period related to the coronavirus.
If the school had to close in October, two weeks could be taken from the winter break and students would attend school at that time.
The idea for the calendar came from the Texas Education Agency and nothing has been decided on as of yet.
Craft said he and the district’s administration have been discussing, in meetings, three plans for opening the school in the fall.
The Herald had requested documents about the plans, but the KISD attorney said in an email on June 3, that the district had no plans for the fall term in writing.
The first plan is for all students to return to school and in-person learning on Aug. 17 with online learning options available for concerned parents.
The second plan is generally a hybrid schedule where some students go to school and some are taught virtually. Craft said one discussion was around elementary school students returning to school while middle and high school students learn virtually. Craft said the plan is not ideal or equitable but it provides a greater opportunity for face-to-face education for the district’s younger and most vulnerable students.
Another hybrid schedule would split all students on an A/B schedule where half the students learn virtually one day and the other half go to school and then they flip.
The final plan that Craft mentioned was an al- virtual learning program similar to what was used at the end of the previous school year and what is being implemented for summer school right now.
Craft said during the board meeting that alternating between the fully in-person plan and the fully virtual plan if necessary would make more sense for the district and the students.
Also during the meeting, the board received information on the district’s upcoming budget from Megan Bradley, the district’s chief financial officer.
The Killeen Independent School District’s budget for the fiscal year 2020/2021 could have revenue around $437.4 million, according to Bradley.
Possible expenditures were not discussed at the meeting. Bradley said the expenditures would be brought to the board at next week’s meeting.
In fiscal year 2019/2020, the district’s revenue was around $484.6 million.
A budget calendar was also displayed during the meeting showing that the new budget and tax rate could be approved around Aug. 25.
More information has also been provided on the synthetic turf project for the athletic stadiums at Ellison, Harker Heights and Shoemaker high schools.
The contractor rank order, that had Hella’s Construction as the No. 1 bid, was approved with a 6-1 vote and the district’s recommended contractor is Hella’s Construction whose bid came in at $3.74 million.
Board member Marvin Rainwater voted no on the rank order.
The district has budgeted $3.8 million for the project, with $3.7 million to come from the district’s Strategic Facilities Fund and $100,000 from the district’s general fund.
